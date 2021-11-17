Community remembers San Francisco teacher killed while walking to school

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been one week since 30-year-old Andrew Zieman tragically lost his life after being struck by a car while crossing the street at Franklin and Union streets in San Francisco.

It happened just feet away from the school he taught at Sherman Elementary.

On Wednesday, students, staff, family, and community members held a vigil at the school and shared their fondest memories of Mr. Andrew, everyone making it very clear that he was a huge beam of light not only for the kids but also for the community.

“He was the best teacher and I wished to have said goodbye.”

Zieman died a week ago while he was crossing the road after two cars collided on Franklin Street and then slammed into him just feet away from the school he taught at.

“He had very long-standing relationships here. The kids knew him as Mr. Andrew. He was always calm, patient, kind and just was able to reach some kids who were more difficult to reach.”

Principal Helen Parker says not only did Zieman work at Sherman Elementary, but he was a former student there, as well as his father and his great uncle.

She says this tragedy was preventable and together with Walk San Francisco, advocates are demanding changes to make city streets safer.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani who represents this district says she’s listening and agrees that San Francisco streets need to be safer, especially near our schools.

Zieman’s friends and family were also at the vigil on Wednesday but were too emotional to speak on camera.

On Sunday, Walk SF says it will create a temporary memorial at city hall at 3 p.m. to demand change on San Francisco streets in observance of “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims”.

Meanwhile, Sherman Elementary is working on a kids activity fund at the school in Andrew’s name.