Community remembers taxi driver killed in San Mateo County

The Yemeni community came together to remember Abdulmalek Nasher.

The 32-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death late Monday night on Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

On Saturday afternoon, the Fiji Mosque in South San Francisco was overflowing with people and their collective sorrow.

“Our beloved Abdul” is how one family member and friend described him.

They say Nasher came to the United States 15 years ago for a better life, and it’s a tragedy this is how his ended.

“Seeing this many people come in shows how great a guy he was, even his customers that he picked up on a daily basis also showed up,” Adel Algahmi, a family member, said.

During the service, traditional final prayers were said and stories were told about the beloved father and cab driver.

Those that knew him say Nasher was someone you could always count on.

“He was more of a peoples person. That’s what hurts the most, seeing the good go,”Algahmi said.

Nasher’s violent death rocked the Yemeni community especially hard.

“It is shock through the Yemeni community not only in the Bay Area but all over the U.S. This person is very well-known in the community, and to the consulate. I’ve known him the past 12 years. Every time we had a meeting or occasion he’d be the first one to help,” Mansoor Ismael, Yemeni Consul of California, said.

Though his suspected killer has been captured, Nasher’s friends and family say there’s still pain being felt, especially for his 4-year-old daughter.

“This type of mourning and sorrow it’s hard to find the right words to express yourself,” one person said.

“It’s a long process, what hurts the most is seeing a 4-year-old without a dad. In a case like this, to leave a 4-year-old daughter behind, we just want to make sure that this guy gets what he deserves,” Algahmi said.

The Consulate of the Republic of Yemen is working to put together a donation website for Abdul’s young daughter, they say he always wanted her to become a doctor.

The suspect in all of this is expected in court for the first time this week.

