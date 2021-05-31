Community remembers VTA shooting victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — VTA suspended all rail service until further notice and Younger Ave is still closed off with yellow tape on Monday morning.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has been at the mass shooting scene at the Guadalupe Railyard and the San Jose Police Department has been assisting over at the gunman’s home about eight miles away.

At Samuel Cassidy’s home they found 12 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected molotov cocktails.

This is on top of the three semi-automatic handguns and ammunition found on the Cassidy after he shot and killed nine coworkers and then himself.

Cassidy is also suspected of starting a fire at his own home that same Wednesday morning.

Investigators have been busy while the community has been working on healing from this and honoring the lives of the nine men killed at the rail yard.

There was a vigil at the San Jose City Hall Sunday where there are candles, flowers and pictures of the victims.

Weekend counseling services will be available on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for all affected by the VTA shooting. pic.twitter.com/xxOtT1agej — Santa Clara DA (@SantaClaraDA) May 28, 2021

If you are in need of any help and services, the district attorney’s office has set up a number to call.