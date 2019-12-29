Community shows support after teens killed in Pleasanton crash

DUBLIN (KRON) — A memorial continues to grow along Foothill Road in Pleasanton where a crash took the lives of three teens and seriously injured two others.

16-year-old twin brothers were killed along with their friend.

Ruth Cuniffe is helping to organize a vigil planned for Sunday night at Dublin High School.

“There’s a lot of grief, there’s a lot of people feeling different feelings, devastation, and kids are talking,” Cuniffe said. “So it’s kind of like what can we do to kind of bring everyone together?”

Cuniffe said the news of three Dublin High students dying on Christmas night was hard for her to fathom.

She hope’s Sunday’s vigil will help comfort the victim’s families and friends who are mourning.

“You know, what can we do to help the families that’s the biggest question what can we do?” she said.

Twins Mark and Michael Urista and their friend Javier Ramirez died when the car they were in careened off of the road.

Two others including the twins’ cousin Jared Reynoso were injured.

The family said the 16-year-old boy is in a coma.

And the teen’s friend Samantha Arceo also remains in the hospital.

“It can happen to anyone’s child,” Cuniffe said. “It’s very sad and very depressing. Especially during the holiday season.”

Organizers said the response to the vigil has been overwhelming. It’s scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Dublin High School.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to continue donating what they can to the GoFundMe pages that have been set up to help the victims’ families.