Community steps up for neighbor in need during power shutoffs

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Homes and businesses may be in the dark but a community’s kindness shines bright on Wednesday night.

13-year-old Riley, who lives in Santa Rosa, suffers from a rare lung condition and needs to be on his oxygen machine in the morning and at night.

But his home lost power overnight and his mom told KRON4 she can’t afford a generator.

The word got out and the community stepped up.

Dozens of people reached out, offering to loan generators or money to the family.

Some even invited Riley and his mom to stay at their homes with power.

Riley’s mom picked up a generator that she will be borrowing until their power comes back on.

