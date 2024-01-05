(KRON) – An Oakland-based non-profit Youth Exposure and Axcess Hub is asking for community support to ensure hundreds of Oakland and San Francisco middle school students attend their college fair at Merritt College.

Youth Exposure and Axcess Hub has invited 200 middle school students from Oakland and San Francisco to tour the college campus to connect with dozens of colleges and community-based organizations. However, the organization lost one of its sponsors.

According to the Youth Exposure and Axcess Hub’s founder and CEO Danielle Adams, the organization is “scrambling” to keep the event on schedule.

Adams explained where funds will be allocated for this trip, “We have to pay for transportation. Transportation is a large issue just amongst schools. I’ve visited each school that will be participating in the event. This will be the first field trip for many of the schools because they can’t afford the buses or the transportation.”

Adams expounded on the importance of the college fair for the students.

“(This field trip) is important because it helps (the students) make informed decisions about what they want to do,” said Adams. “The earlier they can be exposed to this, they can make those decisions.”We want then to have the expectation of learning more and preparing for the future.”

The college fair is on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If interested in donating, click here.