(KRON) — Community organizers are planning to protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office Thursday morning in San Francisco.

The agency is currently under investigation for alleged retaliation and abuse on inmates. According to community organizers, it has been over a year since people detained at Mesa Verde and Golden State Detention Centers began an ongoing labor strike to protest low pay for involuntary work.

Six months have passed since they launched a hunger strike to protest the involuntary work and abuse, organizers said.

Protestors want the two detention centers in California closed permanently.