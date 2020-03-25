Company launches new drive-thru grocery service in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Two weeks ago, Danville-based school lunch delivery company Choicelunch was serving meals to 25,000 students a day at 300 schools throughout California.​

Now, all school deliveries have been scrapped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company’s workforce reduced from 200 employees to just 40.​

“We have 10 people working today, and if we weren’t doing this today, those 10 wouldn’t be working,” Justin Gagnon said.​

Choicelunch CEO Justin Gagnon hopes this new service will eventually allow him to rehire at least half of the crew he had to let go.​

On Tuesday, he launched a no contact drive-through grocery pick-up at the company’s headquarters on San Ramon Valley Boulevard in Danville.​

One of the first customers, a retired teacher whose schools were served by Choicelunch over the years.​

“I wanted to give them back some business, and it made for easy way to get eggs,” Jayne Managan said. ​

“It’s great to support a local business, and it’s wonderful that they’re able to give us the opportunity to get fresh groceries when it’s so hard to get them right now,” Katie Hugill said. ​

Customers place orders online and, then drive up to employees wearing gloves and homemade N-95 masks who place orders in the back of cars within three minutes.​

Choicelunch says even in tough times, it’s important to make a positive difference.​

“We thought we would be, but after you see today, we know we are,” Keith Cosbey said.

“We’re really servicing the entire community right now,” Gagnon said.​​

Choicelunch is currently accepting pick-up orders four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m.​

All you have to do is go to pantry.choicelunch.com to place your order.​

Just make sure you do so at least two days in advance of your pick-up.​

