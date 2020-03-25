Company launches new drive-thru grocery service in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Two weeks ago, Danville-based school lunch delivery company Choicelunch was serving meals to 25,000 students a day at 300 schools throughout California.
Now, all school deliveries have been scrapped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company’s workforce reduced from 200 employees to just 40.
“We have 10 people working today, and if we weren’t doing this today, those 10 wouldn’t be working,” Justin Gagnon said.
Choicelunch CEO Justin Gagnon hopes this new service will eventually allow him to rehire at least half of the crew he had to let go.
On Tuesday, he launched a no contact drive-through grocery pick-up at the company’s headquarters on San Ramon Valley Boulevard in Danville.
One of the first customers, a retired teacher whose schools were served by Choicelunch over the years.
“I wanted to give them back some business, and it made for easy way to get eggs,” Jayne Managan said.
“It’s great to support a local business, and it’s wonderful that they’re able to give us the opportunity to get fresh groceries when it’s so hard to get them right now,” Katie Hugill said.
Customers place orders online and, then drive up to employees wearing gloves and homemade N-95 masks who place orders in the back of cars within three minutes.
Choicelunch says even in tough times, it’s important to make a positive difference.
“We thought we would be, but after you see today, we know we are,” Keith Cosbey said.
“We’re really servicing the entire community right now,” Gagnon said.
Choicelunch is currently accepting pick-up orders four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
All you have to do is go to pantry.choicelunch.com to place your order.
Just make sure you do so at least two days in advance of your pick-up.
