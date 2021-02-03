Complaint filed against San Francisco after COVID outbreak among city workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health filed a complaint against the city of San Francisco for “dangerous, inhumane treatment” of city employees.

The Imminent Hazard complaint alleges that the city has failed to provide handwashing and toilet facilities, and failed to enforce COVID safety measures for its city workers.

According to Cal-OSHA, nine workers at the Cesar Chavez St. Maintenance Yard facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in the the last three weeks of January.

“We need action now to protect workers and the public from COVID-19,” said Theresa Foglio-Ramirez, Business Agent for Laborers’ Local Union 261, which represents the workers and filed the Cal-OSHA complaint.

Foglio-Ramirez also says San Francisco did not provide requisite notice to Local 261 members regarding the outbreak or offered the necessary testing pursuant to Section 8.

Essential city workers are eligible to get a free COVID-19 test provided by the city, according to SF Public Works.