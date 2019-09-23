Computer virus shuts down Union City government servers

UNION CITY (KRON) – City servers are down in Union City as officials continue to work with cybersecurity experts to restore service after the system was impacted by a computer virus over the weekend.

According to officials, the servers went down Saturday.

The virus is affecting systems that process administrative and professional services such as licenses and permits, as well as city email accounts.

Due to this impact, City Hall will not be open until noon Monday as officials work to inform all city employees about the problem.

City Hall will be open during normal business hours the rest of the week.

Officials said customers will be notified once systems are back online.

Anyone who is requesting the processing of fees and licenses is asked to do so only if “absolutely necessary;” all late fees will be waived.

Officials said federal and state agencies as well as other cybersecurity experts are joining in the investigation.

Latest News Headlines: