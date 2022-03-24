CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced it has made arrests in two separate intentionally set fires in Antioch and Bay Point.

On Tuesday, Con Fire investigators arrested 25-year-old Emanuel Serrano, in the area of two vegetation fires burning along Highway Four near Evora and Willow Pass Roads in Bay Point.

Fire officials said the two separate fires originated along the walking trail next to westbound Highway Four.

As crews were arriving, a witness pointed out someone who they had observed starting the fires.

When investigators checked the area they found Serrano, a transient, running through a nearby field and were able to eventually locate him hiding in tall vegetation on a nearby hill where he was taken into custody.

Witnesses positively identified Serrano as the individual seen starting the fires, according to Con Fire.

He was taken and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Serrano was charged with two counts of Arson of a Structure or Forest Land.

Arson incident #2

On Monday, a Con Fire investigator responded to an exterior fire burning in a brush along the sound wall near Larkspur Drive and Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch.

Nearby, 27-year-old Jason Mcgee, a transient living in Antioch, who had been seen in the area of the fire, was identified as a suspect.

When investigators questioned him, McGee admitted to lighting the fire and a witness in the area was able to confirm that he was the suspect who had lit another fire last Friday.

McGee was subsequently arrested for both fires and was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking on two charges of Arson of a Structure or Forest Land.