CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is honoring 9/11 first responders with a memorial at Fire Station 11.

American flags, each holding the name of a 9/11 first responder, have been placed across the front lawn of the fire station. It has been nearly 22 years since the devastating attacks that shocked the nation.

This memorial is in remembrance of the 343 New York City firefighters and 72 others, including New York City police officers and fire patrol, and 8 private EMTs, who all lost their lives while saving others on September 11, 2001.

The memorial will be on display until Sept. 12.