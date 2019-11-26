Concern grows over large puddle on Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Drivers beware!

If you’re driving on Highway 101 just south of I-880 in San Jose, you might notice a large puddle of water.

The puddle is caused by flooding in the area.

Cal Trans is pumping more than 2 million gallons of water every day to help solve the problem.

Drivers are complaining, saying the water is causing a driving hazard.

The water has taken a toll on the pavement as new cracks and potholes seem to appear as fast as they are filled.

As winter rain is now in the forecast, drivers fear the problem will only get worse.

