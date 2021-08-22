Concern grows over number of COVID-19 cases at Contra Costa County schools

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A spokesperson for West Contra Costa County Unified School District confirms a positive case of COVID-19 within the Richmond High School community and the individual was last on campus Aug. 16.

The statement also says the school areas where the individual spent time are being cleaned and disinfected.

While school officials did not address multiple cases, nor specify if the individual was a student or staff.

They want to remind everyone in the district’s community to stay home if feeling sick.

All staff members must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 7 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Below is a statement from the teacher’s union: