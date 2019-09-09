Concerned mom warning parents of dangerous counterfeit vape pens sold at Pittsburg High

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A concerned mother is warning other parents about dangerous counterfeit vape pens being sold at Pittsburg High School.

She said in May her normally healthy son suddenly started acting strange and his grades were dropping.

She was eventually called in for a meeting with teachers.

“I realized when I was coming to this meeting that my son was — when they invited him to come inside the room — that he was high or he was intoxicated or something wasn’t right with his face, he didn’t look right,” the mother said.

The 17-year-old told his mom he was using a THC vape pen he got at school.

He then became paranoid and anxious.

“Just couldn’t keep still, moving back and forth pacing just feeling uneasy,” she said

She rushed him to the hospital where a drug test turned up nothing.

Little did she know this was the beginning of 3 months of medical treatment for psychosis.

“We don’t have a history of mental illness in our family, he’s never been diagnosed with ADHD, he’s never been hospitalized or treating for anything besides a sports physical,” she said.

While looking through her son’s phone, she found several pictures of kids selling vape pens and even a video of her son using one in a school locker room.

The designs looked sketchy and even the bright coloring of some vape juice looked suspect.

“All these exotic names that I never heard of,” she said. “And this is nothing against the cannabis industry. What I think is going on is that there’s counterfeit cannabis that’s going around and saturating Contra Costa County.”

While undergoing treatment, her son missed his high school graduation.

However, he later received his diploma.

The first vaping related death in California was announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, the CDC has called for a moratorium on vaping while it investigates the deaths and hundreds of vaping related lung illnesses.

The woman said she wanted to take this time to let others know about counterfeit vaping products targeting kids and how lung issues are not the only problem.

“If we don’t get a hold of this, it’s becoming an epidemic,” she said. “And you can be like one of those parents who says ‘oh it’s not going to happen to my kid’ but it can very easily be your kid because I was one of those parents.”