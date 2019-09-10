Concert at Chase Center, Giants game to create traffic mess in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fans of the Dave Matthews Band can take free shuttle buses to the Chase Center for Tuesday night’s concert.

The concert is set to start at 8 p.m.

Muni will offer free bus rides to ticketholders.

Ther buses will start running from BART’s 16th Street Mission station around 5:30 p.m.

Concertgoers can also go to BART’s Embarcadero station and take the Muni third line or S shuttle.

There will also be a San Francisco Giants game tonight at Oracle Park.

The game starts at 6:45 p.m.

Attendees of the ball game are also advised to take public transit to and from the game.

