CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Residents at an apartment complex in Concord are frustrated with ongoing water issues. They say they’ve been without running water for three days at Renaissance Square Apartments after a water pipe burst earlier this week, flooding several apartments.

This isn’t the first time residents have complained.

Renaissance Square Apartments in Concord describes it as a modern luxury, but residents say living here is anything but luxurious.

It was not a good day when residents at Renaissance Square Apartments found this in one of the hallways — a burst pipe that sent water into several apartments.

“Water coming from the walls, coming down from the light fixtures, coming from the ceiling,” said resident Angela Williams.

“It was just gushing under the door, so I used like all my blankets to prevent it from spreading further and damaging my personal belongings,” said another resident named Elizabeth.

Residents at the Concord apartment complex say water pipes have been a reoccurring issue. According to Angela Williams, pipes have burst multiple times and the water has been shut off around 20 times in the last year.

Friday is the third day in a row there’s been no running water.

“We haven’t (had) running water in three days, nothing about this is funny. People are having to get hotel rooms,” Williams said.

She says building management has sent three emails this week apologizing for the water shut-off, but no mention of the pipes bursting.

Residents say that there have been construction crews on site all week working on the water pipes with no resolve.

“Even though they are trying to fix it, while they are trying to fix it something else breaks, so it’s this ongoing cycle of we’re trying to fix it, breaks, trying to fix it, breaks,” said another resident named Kimberly.

There are also frustrations being felt when it comes to compensation. Williams says so far there’s been free water bottles, one night of pizza ordered for residents, and a two-day rent credit offered.

“It’s so bizarre and so unbelievable to me the way that this is being handled that it doesn’t even feel real,” Angela Williams said.

KRON4 reached out to Renaissance Square management for comment but has not heard back.