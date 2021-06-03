Concord brings back perks for shopping local

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announced its relaunch of the “Shop Concord” program to support the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally.

“We’ve come a long way during this last year, but momentum is changing for the better and this program will help us step on the accelerator,” said Kevin Cabral, President/CEO of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. “The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with the City of Concord on the relaunch of “Shop Concord.” It’s an effective tool for engaging new customers that are starting to feel more comfortable about going out and returning to a sense of normalcy.”

Similar to the inaugural program last year, customers who purchase a $50 e-gift card through the program will receive a free $25 e-gift card in return, which can be used for purchases at any participating business. Customers also have the option to purchase a $20 e-gift card through the program and receive a free $10 e-gift card in return. The bonus gift cards with purchase will run until the allotted $10,000 is distributed.

The e-gift cards can be purchased on the City of Concord’s Yiftee page, which includes a list of participating merchants. The cards purchased can be redeemed at any participating Concord business.