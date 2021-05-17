Concord church catches fire a second time

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A church property under escrow has caught fire for the second time within a week.

The Church of the Nazarene in Concord first caught fire on Thursday morning, with nearby roads closed so firefighters could extinguish the blaze in one of the churches two-story buildings.

Fire investigation is a complex undertaking, but important to understand & preventing future fires. This morning, in Concord, the investigative team led by Con Fire investigators started digging into the rubble of yesterday's church fire, searching for clues. #ashburyic pic.twitter.com/EfkhdIFXcb — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 14, 2021

Investigators said the fire on Ashbury Drive originated near belongings of someone sheltering in a crawlspace.

On Monday morning, firefighters went back to the church to battle the second fire at a different part of the complex.

Investigators returned to determine how the second fire sparked.