Concord church catches fire a second time

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A church property under escrow has caught fire for the second time within a week.
The Church of the Nazarene in Concord first caught fire on Thursday morning, with nearby roads closed so firefighters could extinguish the blaze in one of the churches two-story buildings.
Investigators said the fire on Ashbury Drive originated near belongings of someone sheltering in a crawlspace.
On Monday morning, firefighters went back to the church to battle the second fire at a different part of the complex.
Investigators returned to determine how the second fire sparked.