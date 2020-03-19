Concord closes city facilities in response to coronavirus outbreak

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — All Concord city facilities will be closed to the public, including the Civic Center Campus, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There will be no public access to the community centers including the senior center, the police department and the public works office.

Some essential services will still be available over the phone or online.

Several parks are closed as well, including the Concord Community Pool and the Concord Skate Park.

For more details, go the their website.

