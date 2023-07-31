(KRON) — A father of four from Concord drowned in Lake Tahoe on Friday afternoon, and now his family is raising funds to cover the cost of the emergency medical care during his attempted rescue as well as his burial.

Bill Siu, was a loving husband and father to his four children, the family’s GoFundMe page said.

Siu worked as a coach at P2P Transformation Center in Concord. He had a love of fitness, and he used it impact hundreds of people on their journeys towards health, his family said. The company shared a statement on Siu’s work:

“Bill Siu started at P2P in support of his beautiful wife Alexie, not long after he was a member did we approach him about becoming a coach with us. Bill dedicated his love and passion for coaching to the P2P community. He was a kind and gentle man who had a heart of gold but he always knew how to push and motivate people to be their best.

After he left his coaching position, he continued on and off throughout the years as a P2P member alongside his wife, they were a powerhouse together and always supported each other’s fitness journey! Bill will always be remembered by everyone in the P2P Community. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and his wife Alexie as well as his beautiful children.” — P2P Transformation Center

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drowning around 4:10 p.m. on the east short of Lake Tahoe on Friday. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, United States Coast Guard and Sand Harbor lifeguards also responded to the scene. Siu was found in the water unresponsive.

“This unexpected and devastating loss has left his family stunned. We need your help with the costs of Bill’s emergency medical care and funeral and memorial expenses for his family. If you knew Bill, he was never one to ask for help. Yet, he was always the first one to volunteer to help. — GoFundMe

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in Sand Harbor where he was declared dead. Siu’s death is under investigation as an accidental drowning.

“Please help us bid our beautiful, amazing and humble Bill goodbye,” Siu’s loved ones wrote. So far, Siu’s family has raised more than $25,000, but they still have a ways to go to meet their goal.