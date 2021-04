CONCORD (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews extinguished a house fire early Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at 3:41 a.m. on Sunshine Drive.

The fire district wrote on Twitter at 4:45 a.m. that the fire was under control with no injuries reported.

“Crews will be on scene for a while for overhaul and mop up,” the district wrote.