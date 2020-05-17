Concord graduates celebrate with drive-thru parade

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Congratulations to the class of 2020!

Today, in Concord, Carondelet High School held it’s graduation on campus.​

Since stationary group gatherings are still prohibited due to the pandemic, the school organized a drive-thru parade for seniors moving on.​

Based on the unique circumstances alone.

“I will definitely remember it,” graduate Marilyn Mitra said.

In Concord, for the 200 seniors making up Carondelet High School’s class of 2020.

“It’s definitely not the end of the world,” graduate Gabriela Meza said.

A drive-thru ceremony that will stay forever etched into their minds.​

“It’s definitely a tough time, and I’m sure we all wish it looked a bit different,” Valedictorian Lindsey Huguet said. “But we’re super grateful that they’re throwing this for us.”​

This celebration far from traditional, the graduates had to stay in their cars and only members of the same household were allowed in the same vehicle, per the contra costa county public health order — which also capped the gathering at three hours.​

But the graduates say that they were just happy to be acknowledged and to be able to celebrate this day with the rest of their classmates.​

“It’s not as satisfying as like walking, but this will do,” Mitra said.

“I’m very proud, very proud,” Mitch Mitra said. “This is my last one graduating from this school.”​

Graduate Gabriela Meza says the pandemic has intensified her will to pursue a career in nursing.​

“I’m excited to be one of them in the future, and be appreciated like they are now,” Meza said.

“I’m so happy for my daughter,” Marlene Meza said.

Valedictorian Lindsey Huguet will attend the University of Southern California in the fall where she’ll “fight on” as a Trojan.​

“Hoping that my college experience will be as normal as possible, but right now, I’m just waiting and hoping that I don’t have to fight online,” Huguet said.

The health order issued by the county health officer Friday allowing vehicle-based gatherings and services goes into effect Tuesday.

But Carondelet received approval to hold their graduation event this weekend.​

