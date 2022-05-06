CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A proposed mascot change at an East Bay high school is causing some controversy. Concord High School is now polling community members as it looks to possibly move away from the “Minutemen” moniker.

The current symbol shows a Revolutionary War figure armed with a rifle. The new choices include Crocodiles, Coyotes and Cows, among others.

“I don’t think I care. I just don’t care either way. And if somebody else feels strongly let them change it,” said Concord alum Birdget Welty.

Mount Diablo Unified Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark said the district decided to move away from non-human mascots to allow for a safer and more welcoming environment for all students. One example is Ygnacio Valley High School going from being the Warriors to the Wolves. The former mascot included a Native American man in a headdress.

Opposition to the mascot change has been circulating through an online petition. Thousands have signed on, saying Concord should stay the Minutemen. Some Concord High parents say they do not see an issue with the mascot.

Coming up with a new mascot at Concord High will take some time. Once the list is narrowed down and a plan is brought to the board, money will have to be spent to make the changes.