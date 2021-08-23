Concord High School student dies after ‘possible accidental overdose’

On Monday, the Concord Police Department confirmed it is investigating the death of a 14-year-old that took place on Saturday at the youths home in the City of Concord. credit: Concord police

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Concord Police Department is investigating the death of a 14-year-old that allegedly “accidentally overdosed” on Saturday in Concord.

According to police, the teen attended Concord High School.

At this time, police aren’t certain of the cause of death, but there “are indications that the death may have been an accidental overdose” after ingesting a pill.

Police don’t know if there are other pills circulating in the school or community, but they want parents and students to be aware.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Cartwright at (925) 603-5829 or our anonymous tip-line at (925) 603-5836, referencing case #21-8159.