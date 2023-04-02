CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Concord jewelry shop Friday night, according to the Concord Police Department.

At around 7:06 p.m., Concord police were notified of three masked individuals who walked into St. Andrews Jewelers in the Sunvalley Shopping Center and smashed several cases with hammers. The suspects made off with several jewelry items, police said.

All three suspects left prior to police arriving to the scene. The total amount of money the suspects stole in jewelry is still being determined, police said.

The suspects were described as three African-American males in dark clothing, wearing ski masks, CPD said. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s anonymous tip line at (925)-603-5836.