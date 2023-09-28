(KRON) — A Concord man is dead after he fell 120 feet while hiking at a waterfall in Hawaii, the County of Kaua’i confirmed to KRON4.

Mark Debarr, 66, was hiking at Waipo’o Falls in Koke’e on Sept. 22 when he fell off the trail. He was found approximately 120 feet below the waterfall, Kaua’i officials said.

There is no foul play suspected in his death. An autopsy is pending.

There have been several instances of Californians dying in Hawaii this summer. Judith Bailey, 77, was snorkeling off of Kaua’i’s Po‘ipū Beach on June 19 when something went wrong and she was pulled from the water. She died at a hospital.

On June 1, a San Jose newlywed groom drowned while snorkeling on his honeymoon. The man’s widow was robbed of her backpack, driver’s license, rental car keys, and rental car before she could return home.