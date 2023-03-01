Image of Kevin Chandler from the Concord Police Department.

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord man was reported missing on Wednesday by the Concord Police Department. Kevin Chandler, 44, was last seen near the Veranda Shopping Center, located on the 2000 block of Diamond Boulevard.

Police said Chandler was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

CPD described Chandler as a Black man who stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 230 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Chandler or can help police find him is asked to call CPD at (925) 671-3333.