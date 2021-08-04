Concord man sentenced for orchestrating arson attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A Concord man convicted in May of conspiracy to commit arson received an 18-year prison sentence Tuesday for orchestrating the firebombings of properties of people on his enemies list.

David Jah, 47, will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term, according to the sentence delivered in federal court in San Francisco by U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup.

Jah was convicted of conspiring with two other men — Kristopher Alexis-Clark, 27, of Vallejo, and Dennis Williams, 41, of Fairfield — to conduct multiple firebombings targeting the residences of people Jah believed had wronged him, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Stephanie M. Hinds, acting United States attorney for the Northern District of California.

Alexis-Clark and Williams carried out three arson attacks Jah orchestrated in October and November of 2018 using Molotov cocktails. One of the attacks mistakenly firebombed the home next door to Jah’s intended target.

The attacks caused no serious injuries, officials said.

“When Mr. Jah was unable to achieve his objectives in court, he turned to violence,” said Acting U.S Attorney Hinds. “That is never acceptable.”

Jah’s enemies list included attorneys, former neighbors and the purchaser of his childhood home in Richmond.

“David Jah conspired to use extreme levels of violence to intimidate and retaliate against his perceived enemies,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. “Thanks to the collaboration between the FBI, ATF, and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to put a stop to these violent attacks.”

Officials said Alexis-Clark and Williams both pleaded guilty to crimes regarding their respective roles in the scheme but have not yet been sentenced.