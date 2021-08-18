Concord nature trails, parks closed during fire danger

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Concord need to be mindful when they plan an outdoor workout on Wednesday, as a Red Flag Warning has officials barring them from using some public spaces.

The city has closed off several parks with walking trails because of the potential for dangerous fire conditions.

The National Weather Service says the conditions are dry and windy, with a heightened fire danger in parts of Concord and Livermore.

The outdoor spaces that are temporarily closed are covered in dry vegetation which doesn’t mix well with low humidity and gusty winds.

The parking lots at Treat Boulevard and Montecito Drive will also be closed.

Workers will also close off portions of Newhall Park.

Contra Costa County firefighters and city leaders have discussed it and determined this move is in the best interest of the public and for preserving the nature.

PG&E has also turned off power in several parts of the Bay Area to prevent any wildfires sparked by energized power lines.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 102 customers in Clayton without electricity and another five in Pleasant Hill.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The city plans to reopen these parks and trails by that time if the National Weather Service hasn’t extended the warning.