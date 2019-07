CONCORD (KRON) – The East Bay Regional Park District is planning to take over 2,000 acres of the old Concord Naval Weapons Station and turn it into a regional park.

The move would transfer ownership of the land from the Navy to the park district.

That will take 6 months to complete.

Officials are planning a celebration at the Naval Weapons Station on Saturday morning.

The regional park is still several years away from opening and there’s no timetable on the development yet.