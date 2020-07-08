Live Now
Concord nurses picket outside John Muir Medical Center

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Nurses with John Muir Health held picketed outside the medical center in Concord Wednesday morning.

The registered nurses held the informational picket to highlight concerns about patient safety, unsafe staffing, and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

According to nurses, they have been in negotiations for a fair contract with the hospital since Sept. 2019.

