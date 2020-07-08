Concord nurses picket outside John Muir Medical Center

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another California death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected about 40% of inmates at the prison, corrections officials said Wednesday.

David Reed, 60, died Tuesday at an outside hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He is the sixth death row inmate to die of COVID-related complications at the prison north of San Francisco.