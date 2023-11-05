(KRON) – Several people were arrested and numerous citations were issued in an operation to end street racing in Concord, the Concord Police Department announced on Facebook.

The operation focused on road safety by targeting reckless drivers and illegally modified vehicles, police said.

According to the Concord Police Department, there were numerous citations were issued, illegal vehicles were towed, and several arrests were made during the operation.

Concord PD has not yet released the official number of arrests, citations, and towing.