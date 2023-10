(KRON) — Police activity in Concord Wednesday morning has shut down northbound Highway 242 and Willow Pass Road, according to the Concord Police Department.

Willow Pass Road is closed in both directions from Market Street and Diamond Boulevard, police said. The California Highway Patrol has closed northbound Highway 242 near Willow Pass Road.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.