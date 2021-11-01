1 dead, 1 injured after car hits light pole in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has died and a man is seriously injured after their car crashed into a light pole in Concord early Monday morning.

The Concord Police Department said Port Chicago Hwy was closed for about three hours for the crash, which was called in at about 1:45 a.m.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. His 51-year-old passenger died. It’s the second car crash on the same road within two days.

The collision is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic

Officer Wilson at 925-603-5962.