Concord police looking for alleged thieves, targeting cars, who shot victim

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord police are looking for several suspects who allegedly fired on a car owner as they tried to steal his catalytic converter.

According to a Facebook post, at 3:30 a.m. this morning a resident of north Concord saw several people trying to steal his catalytic converter.

American catalytic converters have rhodium, a valuable metal, since the mid-1970s. Often, thieves try to steal the converter for the rhodium. The device is meant to clean pollutants and prevent them from entering the atmosphere.

The car owner followed the suspects as they fled. At one point, a suspect began to shoot at the car owner, striking the car.

Officers arrived and gave chase to the suspects, though they got away.

Concord police are still investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacoletto with CPD’s Major Crime Unit at 925-671-3040.