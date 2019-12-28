Concord police release new body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord police have released body cam video of the moments leading to the killing of 60-year-old Donald James Eversen on December 1.

Police also released the 9-1-1 call made by his parents who Everson had attacked, in which you hear Eversen threatening to kill any officers who show up.

When the police did arrive, they tried to get Everson to come out of the house.

When that didn’t happen, the man who did eventually walkout was Everson’s 90-year-old father who was bleeding from the face.

He told officers his 85-year-old wife had also been hurt.

That’s when officers kicked the front door open and went inside.

On the body cam video, you immediately hear Everson saying, “I’m going to kill her.”

He was in the kitchen holding a knife over his injured mother’s head, that is when two officers opened fire.

Everson died at the scene.

His parents had told police on the phone that he was mentally disturbed and alcohol and ‘the drugs make it worse.’

Everson’s parents are recovering from their injuries and they’re both expected to survive.

Concord police say they’re releasing the video because they want the community to know as much as possible about what happened.

They confirm they’d been at the house before, including a welfare check just last month.