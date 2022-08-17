CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard Wednesday evening in Concord. One person died in the three-vehicle crash, the Concord Police Department said.

The incident occurred on Monument Boulevard and Lacey Lane. Monument Boulevard and Lacey Lane to Reganti Drive will be closed until further notice, CPD said.

Police responded to the crash at 5:53 p.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Police did not say if there were additional injuries.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.