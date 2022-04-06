CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is looking for an imposter UPS delivery driver and warning city residents of him possibly burglarizing homes, the department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Video shows the suspect apparently wearing a UPS vest who appears to be delivering a package to a residence.

However, police say he is checking if anyone is at the home before burglarizing it.

Concord police said UPS drivers stopped wearing vests in January and should be dressed in a brown uniform.

The suspect in the video was not wearing a UPS-approved uniform, according to police. He was also arriving in a Nissan and not a UPS brown truck.

Police have not located this unidentified suspect.

If anyone has information about the suspect or the dark grey Nissan Murano pictured in the background of the video, they are encouraged to call the Concord Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at (925) 671-5085 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.