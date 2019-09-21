Concord police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are asking the community for help after a 78-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, left her home Saturday afternoon.

Norma Atterbury reportedly walked away from her house in the 1500 block of Kirker Pass Road.

She was possibly seen near the Concord Pavilion, according to officials.

Atterbury is described as a light-skinned black woman, 5-foot-4 and 104 pounds.

She was least seen wearing a purple t-shirt with black writing, brown pants and slippers.

If you have any information about Atterbury’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact CPD immediately at (925) 671-3333.