CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman before he attempted to kidnap her, and police are believe the suspect may have had more victims, according to the Concord Police Department.

On Christmas Day, a woman walking on Wilson Lane near Dianda Drive told police that a man approached her and offered her food. When she refused, the man allegedly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before attempting to kidnap her. The woman fought the man off and he left in a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, according to CPD.

Anton’s Chevrolet Blazer (Photo courtesy of Concord Police Department)

Police were able to get the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. They areested 27-year-old Michael Anton later that night on charges of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault. Anton is now in Contra Costa County Jail and charges have been filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Police say their investigation showed that Anton may have approached other women who were walking by themselves in the area. CPD is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed a crime or been a victim of Anton to reach out to the Special Victims Unit at 925-603-5864.