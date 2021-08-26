Concord police to crack down on DUIs

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Concord police will be cracking down on DUI drivers Friday by setting up a checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be on Clayton Road at Ayers Road from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. and was determined on a history of DUI crashes and arrests in that area.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Lt. Mark Robison said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to police.

Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, alcohol and illegal drugs can all impair driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.