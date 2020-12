CONCORD (KRON) – A home surveillance camera caught the moment a man stole a package from a Concord home in broad daylight Tuesday.

It’s an unfortunately common sight around the holiday season.

The theft happened around 10 a.m.

You can see in the video a man wearing a black Champion top and grey hat, walk up and take the box off the front porch.

The resident says the package was a gift.

It’s not clear if the man targeted other homes in the neighborhood.

Latest Posts