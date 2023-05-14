(KRON) — A Concord road has reopened after being temporarily closed due to a car crash Sunday evening, the Concord Police Department said on Twitter. The “rollover” crash happened at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Monument Boulevard.

Two cars were significantly damaged, a photo posted by Concord police shows. One car (pictured in the photo below) appeared to be flipped on its side, surrounded by multiple firefighters.

(Concord Police Department)

Concord police first tweeted about the collision and road closure at 7:54 p.m. The department then tweeted at 8:42 p.m. the road has reopened.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported. KRON4 reached out to Concord PD for more information and is awaiting a response.

The location of the collision is approximately half a mile away from the Costco on Monument Boulevard.