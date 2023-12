(BCN) — A roadway in Concord has reopened after a vehicle collision closed it Sunday night, according to police.

The intersection of Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way is again fully open to motorists, the Concord Police Department said on social media on Monday midnight.

According to police, a pedestrian was involved in the vehicle collision in the area. The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

