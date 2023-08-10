(KRON) — There was a large police presence in downtown Concord Thursday after a student was robbed at a high school in the city, the Concord Police Department said.

The robbery happened at Mt. Diablo High School at 2450 Grant St. Concord police responded at about 11:30 a.m. and developed leads.

At about noon, an officer saw the suspect vehicle in a downtown parking garage. There were several people in the car, and one attempted to run away. That person was caught and arrested.

Concord police said several of the people in the car were connected to the robbery. There were several handguns in the car as well. All of the subjects who were arrested are minors, police said.

Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 671-5820.