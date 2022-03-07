CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — People in the De La Salle High School stands allegedly made racist comments towards an opposing soccer team from Sanger High School.

Parents from Sanger went online saying people in the De La Salle stands allegedly made comments about Sanger students’ skin color, and derogatory comments about their Latin heritage.

In a statement to KRON4 news, Sanger school district officials said:

“The alleged incident regarding racists comments that occurred during the soccer game with De La Salle this past week challenged those values, and we stand unified with our students, parents and staff that witnessed such comments during what should have been a game of sportsmanship.”

De La Salle issued a statement to KRON4 saying:

“De La Salle High School is aware of the comments allegedly made at the De La Salle versus Sanger High School soccer match on Tuesday, March 1st. The alleged comments are entirely inappropriate and do not keep with our school standards, expectations and our mission as a La Sallian catholic school. We take these allegations seriously. Once aware, we immediately launched an investigation into the matter.”

Parents who declined to be on camera said they hope this does not get swept under the rug and strong action is taken.