CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A teacher in Concord was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor counts related to inappropriate acts with minors, Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark said Thursday in an email. The man was identified as 60-year-old Dean Walker who last taught at Pine Hallow Middle School.

The school district learned about the complaints from students regarding Walker in March, according to Clark. After reviewing the complaints, the district and school principal launched an investigation. Walker was removed from all MDUSD classrooms and placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

As of Thursday, Walker is not allowed to return teaching at the school. The district said it is working on the permanent separation of Walker’s teacher contract with the school/district.

He is currently incarcerated at the Contra Costa County Jail, according to Concord police. Police say Walker was taken into custody on a warrant for ”lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.”

Pine Hallow Middle School is on Concord’s eastern border next to Clayton. No other details were released at this time.