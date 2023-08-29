(KRON) — The victim in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Rodeo has been identified.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old Daniella Stephanie Avila of Concord was killed.

The homicide happened on the 100 block of Rodeo Avenue at about 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office responded to several reports of shots fired in the area and found Avila dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or through dispatch at (925) 646-2441.