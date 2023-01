Image of Yvonne Eidson from the Concord Police Department.

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk.

Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Eidson was last seen in the area of Craig Drive between Cowell Road and Clayton Road at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees Eidson is asked to contact Concord police.